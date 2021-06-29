Chris Garvey

Sea Monster

Chris Garvey
Chris Garvey
  • Save
Sea Monster character fish ocean monster sea monster screenprint offset technique line art tattoo icon wit logo flat vector design minimal illustration
Download color palette

I'm not sure where my mind is going lately with my drawings, but I am kinda into it.

Chris Garvey
Chris Garvey
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Chris Garvey

View profile
    • Like