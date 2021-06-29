Student App Concept 3

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A final shot that shows the remaining previously unpublished screens. You can see the full project at this link: ꧁ Behance ꧂
StudentApp is the concept of an educational application for students and schoolchildren, which will combine in one place university news, schedule, performance of exams and grade tracking for their performance in real time.
I am very happy to present this project here; Thank you for like, if you certainly press it. Made with Sketch💎, animated with AE.