Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maksim Selyatkin

Student App Concept 3

Maksim Selyatkin
Maksim Selyatkin
Hire Me
  • Save
Student App Concept 3 adaptive design application design android calculator ui filter swipe menu google uxdesign animation material design dribbble sketchapp
Student App Concept 3 adaptive design application design android calculator ui filter swipe menu google uxdesign animation material design dribbble sketchapp
Download color palette
  1. Student App Concept 3.mp4
  2. Dribbble Shot Copy 7.png
  3. Dribbble Shot Copy 8 2.png

A final shot that shows the remaining previously unpublished screens. You can see the full project at this link: ꧁ Behance

StudentApp is the concept of an educational application for students and schoolchildren, which will combine in one place university news, schedule, performance of exams and grade tracking for their performance in real time.

I am very happy to present this project here; Thank you for like, if you certainly press it. Made with Sketch💎, animated with AE.

Maksim Selyatkin
Maksim Selyatkin
👀 Looking for a job as Junior UI/UX Designer🧑🏽‍💻
Hire Me

More by Maksim Selyatkin

View profile
    • Like