PAJAKKU - Mobile Ticketing for Pay Tax in Indonesia

PAJAKKU - Mobile Ticketing for Pay Tax in Indonesia app ux ui design
👋Hello Dribbblers!,
PAJAKKU is just a design that I made to fulfill a project in the interaction design course at Telkom University.
.
PAJAKKU is a mobile application that serves to assist Indonesian people in ticketing to pay taxes at the KPP.
.
This is a group project and in this project I work as a UI designer, so the design process that I did was
1. Create Moodboard
2. Wireframe
3. Typography
4. Color
5. Mockup
6. Prototype

Thanks for Coming! 😉
Interested in working together?
My e-mail: yana.sugosha@gmail.com
or via Instagram | Linkedin

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
