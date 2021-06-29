PAJAKKU - Mobile Ticketing for Pay Tax in Indonesia

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
👋Hello Dribbblers!,
PAJAKKU is just a design that I made to fulfill a project in the interaction design course at Telkom University.
.
PAJAKKU is a mobile application that serves to assist Indonesian people in ticketing to pay taxes at the KPP.
.
This is a group project and in this project I work as a UI designer, so the design process that I did was
1. Create Moodboard
2. Wireframe
3. Typography
4. Color
5. Mockup
6. Prototype
Thanks for Coming! 😉
Interested in working together?
My e-mail: yana.sugosha@gmail.com
or via Instagram | Linkedin