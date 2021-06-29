PAJAKKU - Mobile Ticketing for Pay Tax in Indonesia

👋Hello Dribbblers!,

PAJAKKU is just a design that I made to fulfill a project in the interaction design course at Telkom University.

.

PAJAKKU is a mobile application that serves to assist Indonesian people in ticketing to pay taxes at the KPP.

.

This is a group project and in this project I work as a UI designer, so the design process that I did was

1. Create Moodboard

2. Wireframe

3. Typography

4. Color

5. Mockup

6. Prototype

Thanks for Coming! 😉

— — — — — — — — — —— — — — — — — — — —

Interested in working together?

My e-mail: yana.sugosha@gmail.com

or via Instagram | Linkedin