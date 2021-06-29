Andrea Ariza

Inspiration kimetsu No Yaiba

Inspiration kimetsu No Yaiba illustration design
This illustration was inspired by the Demon Slayer anime. I imagined this character taking as reference elements of this series.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
