Chop Chop

Chop Chop ux ui design typography branding logo
The logo was inspired by name itself - the “chop” effect in my text logo. Stepping away from the overused earth tones often seen with healthy or plant based food with the aim of creating a modern, simple, playful brand. Chop Chop wants to promote the benefits and convenience of plant based meals while communicating an approachable, inclusive and relaxed tone.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
