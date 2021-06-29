Royal Space Pilot

Meet the RSF (Royal Space Force) pilot Gilbert, close friend and adventure associate of Isabella. I wanted to explore a pilot idea with aesthetics of Victorian era and sci-fi twist. What do you think?

Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/53070340

------------

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.

You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

------------

You can follow here 👇

→ Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel