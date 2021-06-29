Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roman Klčo

Royal Space Pilot

Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Hire Me
  • Save
Royal Space Pilot scifi space pilot pilot character 3d character character design render blender illustration 3d
Download color palette

Meet the RSF (Royal Space Force) pilot Gilbert, close friend and adventure associate of Isabella. I wanted to explore a pilot idea with aesthetics of Victorian era and sci-fi twist. What do you think?

Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/53070340

------------
If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

------------
You can follow here 👇
Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
Hire Me

More by Roman Klčo

View profile
    • Like