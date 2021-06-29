Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sayyid Ahsan

Rental Skatepark - Landing Page 🛹

Sayyid Ahsan
Sayyid Ahsan
Hire Me
  • Save
Rental Skatepark - Landing Page 🛹 soft rental service skateboard skatepark clean ui landing page website graphic design vector branding illustration daily ux uiux ui design ui design
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋
Today I'm exploring make a landing page, as you can see this is still a header section and I will make the full landing page next time, please check the design 😍
.
.
What do you think about this Section? 🧐
.
Contact Us: sayyidahsan19@gmail.com

Follow: DRIBBBLE | INSTAGRAM | BEHANCE | UPLABS

Have a nice day!

Sayyid Ahsan
Sayyid Ahsan
Hi, I'm Available for Freelance Project 👉
Hire Me

More by Sayyid Ahsan

View profile
    • Like