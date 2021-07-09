Stelian Subotin

Pacific Silk - Minimalist e-Commerce Responsive Design

Pacific Silk - Minimalist e-Commerce Responsive Design minimalistic shopping e-commerce mobile responsive user interface layout ux ui clean animation
Hey! 👋

A quick presentation of Pacific Silk’s responsive design - a premium wholesale marketplace for premium men clothing and accessories. Pacific Silk is all about that minimalistic, sleek and premium look that empowers an easy-to-navigate shopping experience.

