Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mario Dsgn

Galore Sans Serif

Mario Dsgn
Mario Dsgn
  • Save
Galore Sans Serif branding sans serif bold thin wedding fashion typeface font elegant design modern logo
Download color palette

Galore is an elegant, thin lettered and modern sans serif font. This gentle font will look gorgeous on a variety of design ideas. It will add a romantic touch to each of your projects!

Download here:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/galore/ref/542206/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Mario Dsgn
Mario Dsgn

More by Mario Dsgn

View profile
    • Like