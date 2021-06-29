Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
V stands for...

V stands for... nothing comet stars asteroid disintegration planet emptiness oblivion void cosmos space letter 36daysoftype-v 36daysoftype08 thierry fousse illustration
... Void
Part of the 36 days of type challenge.

All feedback welcome.

Elsewhere
Instagram | Behance

Hi I'm an illustrator. Open for work / inquiries / collab :)
