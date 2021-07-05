Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stelian Subotin

Squire - Barber Appointment Mobile App Design

Squire - Barber Appointment Mobile App Design app design barber android ios mobile user interface layout ux ui clean animation
  1. squire.mp4
  2. static squire.png

Hey 👋

Here’s a quick preview of Squire - a small thing that I worked on a couple of years ago. Although these designs did not make it to final production, they well illustrate the onboarding part of a barber onto the application and the profile creation process.

Full pixels available as attachments!

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
