Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
kolapo sanusi

Grocery Food Delivery App Mockup

kolapo sanusi
kolapo sanusi
Hire Me
  • Save
Grocery Food Delivery App Mockup grocery app figma design hire graphic designer hire mobile designer hire ui designer hire ux designer app design ui design ux design mobile design vector branding ui animation logo illustration icon graphic design design app
Grocery Food Delivery App Mockup grocery app figma design hire graphic designer hire mobile designer hire ui designer hire ux designer app design ui design ux design mobile design vector branding ui animation logo illustration icon graphic design design app
Grocery Food Delivery App Mockup grocery app figma design hire graphic designer hire mobile designer hire ui designer hire ux designer app design ui design ux design mobile design vector branding ui animation logo illustration icon graphic design design app
Download color palette
  1. Frame 14.png
  2. Online-Groceries-App-UI-Community-–-Figma (1).png
  3. Online-Groceries-App-UI-Community-–-Figma.png

Take a bite right out of this app. This grocery delivery app is inspired by instacart. Using figma as my main design tool. This was one of my favorite apps to crate. Take your love for food with you!

kolapo sanusi
kolapo sanusi
Senior UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by kolapo sanusi

View profile
    • Like