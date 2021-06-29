Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
On Boarding Lemon | Daily Design

On Boarding Lemon | Daily Design vector graphic design dailyui daily design on boarding ui design ux mobile app illustration uiux mobile onboarding welcome page login page login screen register money app money management finance app
Hello everyone!
I just finished my Daily Design, On-Boarding.
If you like it, press "L". Feedback helps me improve and grow

Have a great job?
Contact me: jgerenaiadaviti@gmail.com
See also my website: https://www.behance.net/davitjgerenaia
Wish you a happy day.

