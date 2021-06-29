Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The cover of Skooltan’s album — Rockets

The cover of Skooltan’s album — Rockets space illustration aftereffects 2danimation motiondesign motion animation
I present my animation for the first Anton’s solo album — Rockets. He is big talented musician and I’m already waiting for new releases! The album is available on all streaming platforms https://music.apple.com/ru/album/rockets/1566414957
Illustration by Kato Trofimova https://dribbble.com/katotrofimova
sound design by Anton https://www.instagram.com/skooltan/
animation by https://www.instagram.com/motion.pattern/

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
