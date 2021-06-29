Package and Label Design for MelaColl

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
MelaColl as a pharmacy and health related brand was looking for a natural and clean design for their label and packaging. The key oint was to keep it simple and informative.
The chemical patterns and details were important to include and the green color was their main branding color.
Contact us today for your label and packaging designs!