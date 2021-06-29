temiss

Package and Label Design for MelaColl

temiss
temiss
Hire Me
  • Save
Package and Label Design for MelaColl 2d organic natural pharmacy healthcare green label design label packaging package design package graphic design vector illustration identity branding brand branding digital art digital design
Package and Label Design for MelaColl 2d organic natural pharmacy healthcare green label design label packaging package design package graphic design vector illustration identity branding brand branding digital art digital design
Package and Label Design for MelaColl 2d organic natural pharmacy healthcare green label design label packaging package design package graphic design vector illustration identity branding brand branding digital art digital design
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 3 (14).jpg
  2. Artboard 2 (13).jpg
  3. Artboard 1 (11).jpg

MelaColl as a pharmacy and health related brand was looking for a natural and clean design for their label and packaging. The key oint was to keep it simple and informative.

The chemical patterns and details were important to include and the green color was their main branding color.

Contact us today for your label and packaging designs!

temiss
temiss
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by temiss

View profile
    • Like