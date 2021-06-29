Neumorphism Web Interface

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey'all, I hope you all doing well & safe. Sorry, It's been so long since I posted my last shot in dribbble and now I'm back with my recent concept design in neumorphism and tried in a bit different way! I made this more in terms of visually rather than UX coz it's just a concept :P Hope you all like it! Thanks :) Share your thoughts and Bang the Like Button :D