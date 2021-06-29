Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Omar Faruk

Hosting landing page

Omar Faruk
Omar Faruk
Hire Me
  • Save
Hosting landing page buy illustration web design web site 2021 domain hosting hosting web web ui landing page
Download color palette

Hey guys,
Today I did an exploration of Restaurant landing page. I always try to create something different, unique, and clean. For example this landing page. Hope you like and enjoy it.
Let me know your thoughts on this guys!
Feel free, you can feedback on your opinions. Stay tuned with me for a new craft.❤️❤️❤️
💡 Have any new project ideas?
💌 Say, Hi at - uxfaruk@gmail.com

Have a great day!
Behance!! Instagram !!Website

rr3.png
1 MB
Download
Omar Faruk
Omar Faruk
I craft your imaginations
Hire Me

More by Omar Faruk

View profile
    • Like