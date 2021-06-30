🔐 Bild - Sign Up / Login

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi all,
we have recently worked on the account creation, login and forgot password user flows for the project ‘Bild’.
We have made the assumption that if we present users a statistical USP of the platform, they are more likely to sign up.
We will test different versions of that message throughout the project to analyse how users behave.
I will show more of this project in the future, so stay tuned.
Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— User Experience design
— Product design
— UX research
— Product research
— Interaction design
— Responsive Design
