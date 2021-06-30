🔐 Bild - Sign Up / Login

Hi all,

we have recently worked on the account creation, login and forgot password user flows for the project ‘Bild’.

We have made the assumption that if we present users a statistical USP of the platform, they are more likely to sign up.

We will test different versions of that message throughout the project to analyse how users behave.

I will show more of this project in the future, so stay tuned.

Services we provided:

— User Interface design

— User Experience design

— Product design

— UX research

— Product research

— Interaction design

— Responsive Design

