Benjamin Chasseur

Mac Pro Cube Concept

Benjamin Chasseur
Benjamin Chasseur
Mac Pro Cube Concept 3d render
Mac Pro Cube Concept 3d render
Mac Pro Cube Concept 3d render
Mac Pro Cube Concept 3d render
Mac Pro Cube Concept 3d render
Mac Pro Cube Concept 3d render
  1. Cube 01.jpg
  2. Cube 02.jpg
  3. Cube 03.jpg
  4. Cube 04.jpg
  5. Cube 06.jpg
  6. Cube 05.jpg

Mac Pro Cube Concept ― 3D Render WIP

In early 2000, I first studied design on a PowerMac G4. When Apple released the G4 Cube I was impressed by the technological prowess of this machine. 20 years later, I still love the design of the PowerMac G4 Cube and sometimes I imagine Apple is releasing a new Cube, a little brother of the Mac Pro.

_______

Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Benjamin Chasseur
Benjamin Chasseur
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
