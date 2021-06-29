Mac Pro Cube Concept ― 3D Render WIP

In early 2000, I first studied design on a PowerMac G4. When Apple released the G4 Cube I was impressed by the technological prowess of this machine. 20 years later, I still love the design of the PowerMac G4 Cube and sometimes I imagine Apple is releasing a new Cube, a little brother of the Mac Pro.

