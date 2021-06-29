Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nostalgia Senior Entertainment Center

Nostalgia Senior Entertainment Center design 3d
Graduation project - “Nostalgia” is a Senior entertainment center

Softwares used: Autodesk Revit, Lumion 10, Adobe Photoshop

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
