Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lucas Fields

Bricks Concept No. 2

Lucas Fields
Lucas Fields
Hire Me
  • Save
Bricks Concept No. 2 icon bricks minimalist roof construction real estate house building branding identity brand design logo
Download color palette

One of the concepts I came up with during the exploration phase for Bricks, a real estate development company. The concept represents a house and a building as they work in both markets. Unfortunately, it was not approved.

Lucas Fields
Lucas Fields
logo designer with a minimalist approach
Hire Me

More by Lucas Fields

View profile
    • Like