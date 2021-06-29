Prototype Lesson

Hi folks,

I’m excited to share this recently built money sharing app created to teach clients the prototyping abilities of Figma. It’s clean, it’s simple, it’s easy to use. Check it out.

The client ⚒️

The client is a leader in consumer financial services, working with global banking institutions.

The challenge ❓

The client was looking for a product that could socialize a money sharing experience between contacts as a demonstration of the prototyping capabilities with Figma.

The solution 💡

We built a prototype for an app that would give users the ability to seamlessly share money between their contacts. Users can create a profile that is visible to their friends, family members, business contacts, etc. and easily transfer funds to these individuals across borders and currencies.

The services 🔍

Custom icon kit

Custom illustration creation

Visual design

UI, UX design

Design system creation

