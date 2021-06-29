Product pages concept

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi guys, long time no see! There was a lot of questions on instagram of where do i get an inspiration for work. The answer is...in everything😄 I just saw this new cool photoshoot of one of my fav band "THE HARDKISS" , and even the flue couldn’t stop me from creating some ui screens with this amazing color palette
