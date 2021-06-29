Julia Shagofferova

Product pages concept

Product pages concept mobile ui design shot concept ui mobile app dribbble ui ux app
Hi guys, long time no see! There was a lot of questions on instagram of where do i get an inspiration for work. The answer is...in everything😄 I just saw this new cool photoshoot of one of my fav band "THE HARDKISS" , and even the flue couldn’t stop me from creating some ui screens with this amazing color palette
🖤
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
UI/UX designer 10+ years of experience
