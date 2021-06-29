Sabrina Singh

Daily UI #002

Sabrina Singh
Sabrina Singh
  • Save
Daily UI #002
Download color palette

Daily UI #002

Hey, everyone 👋. Here's my credit card check out screen.

If you have any feedback I'd love to hear it.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Sabrina Singh
Sabrina Singh

More by Sabrina Singh

View profile
    • Like