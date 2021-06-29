kaitlin bonewit

Penny Skateboards Design Contest

kaitlin bonewit
kaitlin bonewit
  • Save
Penny Skateboards Design Contest vector design illustration graphic design
Download color palette

My entry from a design contest hosted by Penny Skateboards. My illustration was chosen for second place, winning a prize of a brand new long board.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
kaitlin bonewit
kaitlin bonewit

More by kaitlin bonewit

View profile
    • Like