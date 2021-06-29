Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adam Amran
Productboard

Salesforce Opportunities integration

Adam Amran
Productboard
Adam Amran for Productboard
👋 We've recently shipped a big milestone for Productboard's Salesforce integration: importing opportunities and enabling product managers to prioritize with opportunity value.

Learn more about it: https://www.productboard.com/integrations/salesforce/

Shoutout to https://dribbble.com/pelan and https://dribbble.com/petur for helping me polish this shot ✨

Productboard
Productboard

More by Productboard

