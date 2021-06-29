Carvato Logo Design

Hello Creative People!

Hoping all are doing great. Welcome to my new shot on the logo design of Carvato. Carvato is an electric car selling company. They sells all kinds of electric cars and they want to depict the electric or thunder symbol in their logo.

Do give a like and don't forget to share your views on it.

Want to hire for a project?

Say Hello at ajharanjumahmed@gmail.com

You can also get me on:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Thank you,

Ajhar