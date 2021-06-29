TWISTED FINGERS

Office insurer animation for dacadoo

TWISTED FINGERS
TWISTED FINGERS
  • Save
Office insurer animation for dacadoo device smartphone walking desk office gif motion animated design illustration animation
Download color palette

This is an animated fragment from a promo video about the Wheel of life for health insurers that dacadoo APP created.

The Wheel of Life™ makes digital health engagement easier than ever. Encompassing seven different dedicated areas to track a user’s holistic health and offer even more personalized goals, our Wheel of Life™ is our most accurate and engaging lifestyle navigator to date.
Boost customer engagement with all new user experience.

Client: dacadoo
Animation/Design: Doouble Motion – Jaime Falomir
Illustration assistant: Cayn Sanchez

www.dooublemotion.org

TWISTED FINGERS
TWISTED FINGERS

More by TWISTED FINGERS

View profile
    • Like