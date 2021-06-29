Office insurer animation for dacadoo

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is an animated fragment from a promo video about the Wheel of life for health insurers that dacadoo APP created.
The Wheel of Life™ makes digital health engagement easier than ever. Encompassing seven different dedicated areas to track a user’s holistic health and offer even more personalized goals, our Wheel of Life™ is our most accurate and engaging lifestyle navigator to date.
Boost customer engagement with all new user experience.
Client: dacadoo
Animation/Design: Doouble Motion – Jaime Falomir
Illustration assistant: Cayn Sanchez
