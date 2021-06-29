Dmitry Litvinenko
Fireart Studio

Fashion Store Mobile Version

Dmitry Litvinenko
Fireart Studio
Dmitry Litvinenko for Fireart Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Fashion Store Mobile Version fashion design product page mobile product modern minimal layout interface webdesign checkout typography mobile version ui ux online shop online store ecommerce clothing brand clothes fashion
Download color palette

What's up guys! I came back from a sunny vacation and took summer vibes I would like to share. Here is a mobile version for a fashion brand I created by the sea. Big shout-out to Casablanca brand. I was also inspired by their collection for this concept 😎

Follow us on Twitter & Facebook & InstagramYou're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog

Fireart Studio
Fireart Studio
We're a boutique design and software development company.
Hire Us

More by Fireart Studio

View profile
    • Like