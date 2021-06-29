Alet Selected Work Animation

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi everyone,
Glad to share with you one more design exploration created while working on the folio design project for Alet Agency. Today, it is a grid of selected work with some subtle hover animation to see the full list of projects and dive deeper into exploring every single one.
We are a few weeks away from the launch of this exciting project so make sure to stay tuned and be the first to see the live version.
You can also follow me on Savee to find out the things I am excited about.
https://savee.it/zhenyary/