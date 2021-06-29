NTAB STUDIO

Bell tower 3D painting

NTAB STUDIO
NTAB STUDIO
Hire Me
  • Save
Bell tower 3D painting design game painting 2d 3d texturing
Bell tower 3D painting design game painting 2d 3d texturing
Bell tower 3D painting design game painting 2d 3d texturing
Bell tower 3D painting design game painting 2d 3d texturing
Bell tower 3D painting design game painting 2d 3d texturing
Bell tower 3D painting design game painting 2d 3d texturing
Bell tower 3D painting design game painting 2d 3d texturing
Bell tower 3D painting design game painting 2d 3d texturing
Download color palette
  1. 6.jpg
  2. small.jpg
  3. 1.jpg
  4. 2.jpg
  5. 4.jpg
  6. 3.jpg
  7. 3.jpg
  8. _3.jpg

Texturing by NTAB Animation & Graphic Design Studio
3D model by Nikolay Cheh

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
NTAB STUDIO
NTAB STUDIO
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by NTAB STUDIO

View profile
    • Like