Breaker Web Design branding dailyui covid19 ui design
Web Design Project.

Recently, CV. Jalapari needs a website to introduce their brand and their products. They want a landing page as a catalog of breaker product that they sell. And here it is!

Hope you like it! Thanks

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
