Aidana Mussina

Calculator & DailyUI 004

Aidana Mussina
Aidana Mussina
  • Save
Calculator & DailyUI 004 ui typography app ux design
Download color palette

Calculator inspired by the architecture of Soviet modernism

#DailyUI #004

Hope you like it!
Let's connect,
aidana.mussina6@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Aidana Mussina
Aidana Mussina

More by Aidana Mussina

View profile
    • Like