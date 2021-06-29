Vladimir

Task manager for developers

Task manager for developers ui mobileapp design mobile ui figma ios mobile app design app design mobile design mobile schedule app schedule task manager product design product logo motion graphics graphic design
Hello dribbblers ✌️

Let me know your thoughts on that shot. Feedbacks are welcome 👍🏽

Hope you like it ❤️

I'm available for new projects kucherdevelop@gmail.com

For more follow uivladimir 😊

Instagram | Behance

