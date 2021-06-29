Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Koru UX Design

Interaction for Post Discharge Configuration Chatbot

Koru UX Design
Koru UX Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Here's an interaction for he post-discharge configuration dashboard where clinical staff & authorities can add questionnaires from the selection dropdown which help patients to select their medication issue. Also, clinical staff can simultaneously see the preview for Mobile & desktop resolutions. This dashboard helps to streamlines the process & improves access to care with the hospital chatbot.

Do you like the interaction? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Press 'L' to like this shot!
Follow us for more UI /UX inspirations. We are very active on social media platforms

Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest

Koru UX Design
Koru UX Design
Experience design that lives up to user satisfaction
Hire Me

More by Koru UX Design

View profile
    • Like