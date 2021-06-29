Interaction for Post Discharge Configuration Chatbot

Here's an interaction for he post-discharge configuration dashboard where clinical staff & authorities can add questionnaires from the selection dropdown which help patients to select their medication issue. Also, clinical staff can simultaneously see the preview for Mobile & desktop resolutions. This dashboard helps to streamlines the process & improves access to care with the hospital chatbot.

Do you like the interaction? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Press 'L' to like this shot!

Follow us for more UI /UX inspirations. We are very active on social media platforms

Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest