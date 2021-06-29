Interaction for Post Discharge Configuration Chatbot

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Here's an interaction for he post-discharge configuration dashboard where clinical staff & authorities can add questionnaires from the selection dropdown which help patients to select their medication issue. Also, clinical staff can simultaneously see the preview for Mobile & desktop resolutions. This dashboard helps to streamlines the process & improves access to care with the hospital chatbot.
