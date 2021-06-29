illustration in Figma

Arpit Batri

I tried illustrating in Figma for the very first time, downloaded an image from unsplash, used it as a background with 30% opacity. Then, used the pen tool with the help of fill to create this simple illustration.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
