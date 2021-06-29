Mayank Maurya

Weekly Warmup (73): UpBeat Music Festival Logo

Weekly Warmup (73): UpBeat Music Festival Logo upbeat branding tomorrowland music festival weekly warm-up design logo
Always wanted to go to Tomorrowland; ended up making my own fictional music festival called "UpBeat" (all thanks to Dribbble)

Made in AdobeXD, right from scratch.

Please give your feedback, especially about the fonts.
Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
    • Like