Tatiana Angel

Mobile app for charity fund

Tatiana Angel
Tatiana Angel
  • Save
Mobile app for charity fund ui design app ux
Download color palette

This mobile app was created for charity fund, that support peeople, who need help. Moreover, you can transfer donations directly through the app.
In addition, it's possible to make anonymous donation. Also, you can read in details all information about organisation and about the fund in general.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Tatiana Angel
Tatiana Angel

More by Tatiana Angel

View profile
    • Like