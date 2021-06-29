Communication Crafts

Myth #4: Social media is only used by the younger generation.

Communication Crafts
Communication Crafts
  • Save
Myth #4: Social media is only used by the younger generation.
Download color palette

Although a majority of social media is indeed populated by the younger generation, it is used widely by people of all ages.
Social media usage is not “age-specific”
https://communicationcrafts.in/myths-about-social-media-marketing/?utm_source=Image&utm_medium=Image&utm_campaign=myths-about-social-media-marketing

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Communication Crafts
Communication Crafts

More by Communication Crafts

View profile
    • Like