UI Design- Instant Party Planning App

👉 I created this UI design as a part of UI case study. I created the wireframes, mockups and designs on Adobe XD.
👉 This project took me around a week to build. I started out by conducting a breif research which included brainstorming, competitor analysis and user research.
👉 After that I started working on the sketching the user flow and building a foundation for the app. Following this, I created the high fidelity wireframes. This step provided a clear picture of the kind of fonts, spacing and alignments that I wanted to use.
👉 Then I went to the final step of creating the visual design which was crucial to add life to the mobile UI.
👉 I have documented the whole process right here- https://bootcamp.uxdesign.cc/case-study-designing-an-instant-party-planning-app-e2e9601e0ff6
So, do check it out and give your valuable feedback!