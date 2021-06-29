Anna Broadhurst

Run for the Oceans Campaign Client: Adidas UK

The brief was to create a set of illustrations that support their existing Run For Oceans Campaign. For every 1K ran they would collect 10 plastic bottles from the ocean to be used as yarn in their Primeblue clothing range. Above: A mural outside the Adidas Woman's Studio on brick lane.
Below: Social Skins for the Adidas UK Twitter and instagram pages and the photoshoot at the studio.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
