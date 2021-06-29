Run for the Oceans Campaign Client: Adidas UK

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The brief was to create a set of illustrations that support their existing Run For Oceans Campaign. For every 1K ran they would collect 10 plastic bottles from the ocean to be used as yarn in their Primeblue clothing range. Above: A mural outside the Adidas Woman's Studio on brick lane.
Below: Social Skins for the Adidas UK Twitter and instagram pages and the photoshoot at the studio.