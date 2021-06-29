🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Goal-gradient Effect states that people are more motivated the closer they get to a goal. People are even more motivated when the end is in sight, the majority of people will even accelerate their current behaviour.
Learn more on our blog – https://cojolondon.medium.com
𝗗𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 “𝙇” 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁 ❤️