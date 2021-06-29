Cojo

Goal-gradient Effect 🧠

Goal-gradient Effect 🧠 minimal vector logo website user experience typography branding illustration design ux psychology behavior behaviour quote
The Goal-gradient Effect states that people are more motivated the closer they get to a goal. People are even more motivated when the end is in sight, the majority of people will even accelerate their current behaviour.

