Aktar Ali

Petto App

Aktar Ali
Aktar Ali
  • Save
Petto App
Download color palette

Hello People!👋😍
Designed a pet care app home screen.
...
Press “L” to show some love💗

Let's connect on:
Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter |

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Aktar Ali
Aktar Ali

More by Aktar Ali

View profile
    • Like