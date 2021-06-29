Diana Shakerova

Charity App for a fund "Help together". Informational pages

Charity App for a fund "Help together". Informational pages information bright design ux foundation fund charity fund charity app charity minimal flat design ui design application app design app
This is an app design for a charitable organisation. These are pages of already finished projects and informational page about the fund. In the app, you can choose who to donate money to and transfer it directly through the app. The app also shows who the user has already helped this month. The app has a personal account.
