eCommerce Hero Image with Products

As a designer, I always think about how to make things simpler. I’ve always felt that hero image should be used in a better way than it’s used in most eCommerce platforms.

This is the first thing that we see entering any eCommerce, usually used for some products or marketing campaigns. It was always an issue for me, that so much space is used just to get my attention and I need to click to see products from the campaign. And what if the campaign image was so good that I got excited and products from that campaign are not reflecting my needs?

I was thinking about how to redesign hero images so I can easily say - the first look at the website allows me to go to the product in just one click. I’ve designed a hero image with a product slider that shows products related to the campaign. You can switch between campaigns as in the regular hero image section, but you additionally have a slider with products that are promoted. I think that it gives the full spectrum of the information that you need to add the products to the cart. I also believe that this solution may impact conversion and increase the time of searching for products for the users.

Let me know what do you think!

