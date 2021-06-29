Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 060 :: Color Picker

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise
  • Save
Daily UI 060 :: Color Picker figma picker color dailyui060 app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
Download color palette

This color picker is very minimal yet straight forward. Each color shown has its hex value with it. A user would select one of these colors, and then press/click the "select color" button. 

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise

More by Matthew Marquise

View profile
    • Like