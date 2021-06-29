Amanda Wright

Potential "thank you" card

Potential "thank you" card
Wanted to recreate a retro text effect I've seen, but with more modern colours. I liked the idea of doing it in colours that mimicked the rainbow "thank you" that's been used to thank front-line and healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
