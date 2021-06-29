Nijat Ibrahimli

Amateur VS PRO

Nijat Ibrahimli
Nijat Ibrahimli
  • Save
Amateur VS PRO 2d character
Download color palette

Amateur VS PRO - Character Head Animation - After Effects
Watch Tutorial: ► https://youtu.be/svrufdZkBsI

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Nijat Ibrahimli
Nijat Ibrahimli

More by Nijat Ibrahimli

View profile
    • Like