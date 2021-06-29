Anushka Choudhary

UI Design Recipe

Anushka Choudhary
Anushka Choudhary
  • Save
UI Design Recipe recipe food branding mockup ui design adobexd dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

I created this UI design for a recipe blog as a part of the Daily UI challenge on Adobe XD.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Anushka Choudhary
Anushka Choudhary

More by Anushka Choudhary

View profile
    • Like