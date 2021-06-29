Wawrzyńska Joanna

CodersPeak logo

Wawrzyńska Joanna
Wawrzyńska Joanna
  • Save
CodersPeak logo symbol logotype illustration ui vector software flat design branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!

Today I want to show you my work on the logotype done for CodersPeak.

I wish you a great day!

Wawrzyńska Joanna
Wawrzyńska Joanna

More by Wawrzyńska Joanna

View profile
    • Like